Truist Financial Comments on Warner Music Group Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial analyst M. Thornton expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.27%.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

