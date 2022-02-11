Truist Financial Boosts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $70.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

KO stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.26. 318,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,342,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 284,546 shares of company stock worth $17,041,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after buying an additional 3,191,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,453,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,145 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

