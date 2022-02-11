Truist Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Belden in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.34. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDC. raised their target price on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a 12 month low of $40.66 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.49%.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

