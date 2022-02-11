trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce $110.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.87 million. trivago posted sales of $46.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $699.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.39 million to $745.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $860.30 million, with estimates ranging from $722.07 million to $953.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.
NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 104,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,944. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $966.12 million, a PE ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.
trivago Company Profile
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on trivago (TRVG)
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.