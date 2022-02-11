trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce $110.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.87 million. trivago posted sales of $46.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year sales of $699.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.39 million to $745.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $860.30 million, with estimates ranging from $722.07 million to $953.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. 104,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,944. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $966.12 million, a PE ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

