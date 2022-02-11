Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.69 Average PT from Brokerages

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $477.01 million and a P/E ratio of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Trinity Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 585,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 562,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34,556 shares in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.