Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.95. Trimble has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trimble by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth $42,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

