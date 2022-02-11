Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.59. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 60,631 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a market cap of C$22.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

