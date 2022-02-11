Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 329,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 279,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.74 million and a P/E ratio of -8.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

