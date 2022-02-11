Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after acquiring an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after acquiring an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMG opened at $142.51 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

