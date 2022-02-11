Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,716,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.00. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.27.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $48,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,985 shares of company stock worth $6,812,123 over the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

