Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA Inc. has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

