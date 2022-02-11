Trexquant Investment LP Has $329,000 Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 219.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VET. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.95.

Shares of VET stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

