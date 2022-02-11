Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ping Identity by 5.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ping Identity by 1,824.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ping Identity by 24.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.55.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PING opened at $20.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -39.63 and a beta of 1.06. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

