Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 7,111 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

