Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 11,627 Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 206,200 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,654,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 733,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPCH. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $448,260 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

