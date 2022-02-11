Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevena will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 389,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trevena by 454.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Trevena by 379.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Trevena by 43.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the period. 22.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

