Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Holdings Trimmed by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 328,852 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Transocean by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107,350 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

RIG stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

