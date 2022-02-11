TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

TA traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.52. The company had a trading volume of 125,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -5.52. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$10.10 and a 12-month high of C$14.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.25.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

