Tranchess (CHESS) Reaches Market Cap of $68.52 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $68.52 million and $34.16 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.72 or 0.99864843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00023773 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00405173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,369,432 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

