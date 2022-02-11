Traders Buy High Volume of US Ecology Put Options (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 5,107 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,646% compared to the typical volume of 186 put options.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 108,455.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 362,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of US Ecology stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.13. US Ecology has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $47.80.
About US Ecology
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
