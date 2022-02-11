Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.610-$1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.77 billion-$265.77 billion.

Shares of NYSE TM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,099. The company has a market capitalization of $269.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $145.55 and a one year high of $213.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toyota Motor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

