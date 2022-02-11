TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 111,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($68.97) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

