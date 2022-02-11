TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.
NYSE TTE traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 111,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $157.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TTE. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($66.67) to €60.00 ($68.97) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($58.62) to €52.00 ($59.77) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
