Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) by 50.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

TTP opened at $25.85 on Friday. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $26.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Profile

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.