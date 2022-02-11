Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$124.00 to C$126.00. The stock traded as high as C$115.77 and last traded at C$115.60, with a volume of 97620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$114.60.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.50 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$121.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total value of C$55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock worth $756,418.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$109.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$108.34. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion and a PE ratio of 30.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

