Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 5,000 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth approximately $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $5,966,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth $3,056,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vimeo in the third quarter worth $7,936,000.

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

