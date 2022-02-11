Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 44.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Energizer by 9.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 10.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 11.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $34.22 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average is $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

ENR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.