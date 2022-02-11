Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.51, for a total value of $1,329,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,065,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,626,075. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $904.55 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $908.41 billion, a PE ratio of 184.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $997.46 and a 200 day moving average of $906.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.