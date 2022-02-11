TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Lowered to C$150.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$151.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$146.75.

Shares of X stock opened at C$130.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$120.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$145.69.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.5340661 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$79,800,000.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

