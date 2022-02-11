Titon (LON:TON) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:TON opened at GBX 108.75 ($1.47) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 113.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Titon has a 12-month low of GBX 95.75 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 145 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of £12.12 million and a PE ratio of 11.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Titon’s dividend payout ratio is 0.38%.

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

