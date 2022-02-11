Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Invests $6.19 Million in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Farfetch stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.22. Farfetch Ltd has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.32.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.34 million. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.