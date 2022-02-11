Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ASML stock opened at $656.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $269.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93.
About ASML
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.
