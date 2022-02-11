Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $656.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $782.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $269.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $501.11 and a 12 month high of $895.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

