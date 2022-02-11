Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. CarGurus makes up approximately 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CarGurus worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CarGurus by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $20,658,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,333,992. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.
CarGurus stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
CarGurus Company Profile
Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.
