Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,313 shares during the period. CarGurus makes up approximately 1.1% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC owned approximately 0.20% of CarGurus worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CarGurus by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 370,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares in the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $20,658,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $638,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 17.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $1,570,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,333,992. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

CarGurus stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.71. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.77.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $222.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.32 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.