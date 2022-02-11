Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 3.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $23,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,628.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,053.57 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 286.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,373.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,348.49.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,769.00.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

