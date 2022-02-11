Titan Coin (TTN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $159.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 81.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 94% higher against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $798,075.87 and $159.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009953 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000075 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

