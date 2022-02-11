TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 83,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 543,275 shares.The stock last traded at $12.58 and had previously closed at $12.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TIMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded TIM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TIM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.14. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.80%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 148.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TIM by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TIM by 85.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA (Brazil) engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. It offers modem, tablet, cell phone, and ultra fixed broadband. The company was founded on March 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

