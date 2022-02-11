TIG Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TIG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 84.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after buying an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,502,912,000 after buying an additional 35,854 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,022,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,292,701,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,974,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,041,840,000 after buying an additional 23,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global stock opened at $396.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $443.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.85. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.37 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.
SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.
