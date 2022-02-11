thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

TKAMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.87) to €11.00 ($12.64) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

