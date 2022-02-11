Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Up 12%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX) shares shot up 12% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 773,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average session volume of 244,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$170.10 million and a PE ratio of -20.38.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

