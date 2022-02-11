Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRI. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.55.

TRI opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $80.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,449,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,102,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $44,492,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 457,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,692,000 after buying an additional 183,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

