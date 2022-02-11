Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 614 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $131,046.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $212.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $257.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 107,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,382 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

