Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 703,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,329 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 0.5% of California State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $402,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $893,779,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $865,712,000 after buying an additional 755,745 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,109,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,617,000 after buying an additional 670,372 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $237,673,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMO stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $574.23. The company had a trading volume of 91,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $596.65. The company has a market cap of $226.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

