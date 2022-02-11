The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 2,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TRV opened at $172.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.
