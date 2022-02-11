The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 2,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRV opened at $172.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $174.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

