The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 528,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $36,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 86.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 16.9% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 195,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD opened at $82.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.11, a PEG ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,626 shares of company stock worth $31,194,646 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

