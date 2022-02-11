The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $3.41 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after acquiring an additional 258,873 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 580.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

