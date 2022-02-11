The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 637 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 12.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 37.8% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 340,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.77. Fulton Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

