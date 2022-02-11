The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 4,272 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 18,539 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 764,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after acquiring an additional 324,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $44.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.56, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

