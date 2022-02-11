The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€179.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €179.00 ($205.75) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($160.92) target price on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($147.13) target price on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($159.77) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($160.92) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.23 ($160.04).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €118.30 ($135.98) on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($78.48) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($114.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.69.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

