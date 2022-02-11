The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GDV stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 208,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,445. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

