The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $7.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $59,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 156,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.17% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

