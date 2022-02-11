The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TCS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 1,753,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,241. The firm has a market cap of $407.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.24. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Container Store Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 24,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

